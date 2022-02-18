Eaton Vance Management Sells 8,210 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.51 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

