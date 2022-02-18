Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

