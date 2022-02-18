Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBON. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

