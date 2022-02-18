eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. eBoost has a market cap of $1.36 million and $38.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00289504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

