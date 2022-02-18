Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Ecolab stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.10. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $178.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

