Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as low as $178.78 and last traded at $178.97, with a volume of 6976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

