Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 737,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

