Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 511,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.