Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.28

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.28 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 98.05 ($1.33). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.33), with a volume of 4,600 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.76.
About Eleco (LON:ELCO)
