Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.28

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.28 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 98.05 ($1.33). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.33), with a volume of 4,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.76.

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

