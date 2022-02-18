Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 1,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,365. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 88,937 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

