Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 1,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,365. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.