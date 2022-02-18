Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIG stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

