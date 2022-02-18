Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.06.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Employers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

