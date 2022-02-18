Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

