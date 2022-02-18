Encore Wire Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Encore Wire has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

WIRE stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,791. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

