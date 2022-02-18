Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$904.18.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$32.60 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

