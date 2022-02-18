EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

ENS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

