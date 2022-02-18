Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Raised to $30.50 at Citigroup

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
