Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Raised to $30.50 at Citigroup

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Engagesmart by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

