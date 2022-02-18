EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NPO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $72.66 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

