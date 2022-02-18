EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $103,824.02 and $34,539.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00107079 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars.

