Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

