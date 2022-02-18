Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
A number of analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of EOSE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
