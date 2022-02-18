Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $830.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $852.24.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $694.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.50. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

