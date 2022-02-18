Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $715.99 and last traded at $701.66. 3,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Equinix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

