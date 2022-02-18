Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$95.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Equitable Group stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

