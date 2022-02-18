Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

TSE EQB opened at C$76.78 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$57.99 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

