Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

