Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.