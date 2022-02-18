Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 7,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

