ESBC (ESBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110,702.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $110,702.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 184.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

