European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 7,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

