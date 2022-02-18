European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 3.4%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.52. 6,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 280,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in European Wax Center by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in European Wax Center by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in European Wax Center by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

