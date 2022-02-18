European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 3.4%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.52. 6,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 280,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
