Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.
Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,549. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.55.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
