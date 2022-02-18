Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,549. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

