Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Financial Comparison

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evercel and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.39 $1.12 million N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 0.72 $5.23 million $0.18 26.61

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.52%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Ultralife beats Evercel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

