EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.00, but opened at 11.48. EverCommerce shares last traded at 11.84, with a volume of 1,155 shares changing hands.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.88.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

