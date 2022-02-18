EverRise Hits 1-Day Volume of $725,363.00 (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $80.33 million and approximately $725,363.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars.

