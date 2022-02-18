EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

EVERTEC has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

EVERTEC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

