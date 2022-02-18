Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

