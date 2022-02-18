Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,321. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

