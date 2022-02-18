Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 241.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

