Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $18.42

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.42, but opened at $18.88. Exscientia shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 531 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

