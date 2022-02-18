Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $18.42

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.42, but opened at $18.88. Exscientia shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 531 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.