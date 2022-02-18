Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 511,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
