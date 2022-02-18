Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 511,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.