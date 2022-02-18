Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 56,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 420,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.