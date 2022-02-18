Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 56,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 420,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.