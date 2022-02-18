Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

