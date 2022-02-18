FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.12, but opened at $52.62. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $942.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

