Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.60-0.50) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 16,625,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

