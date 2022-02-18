Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $149,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

