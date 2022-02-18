Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,625,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. Fastly has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

