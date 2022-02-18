FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 87,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,392. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

