Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $118.39 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

