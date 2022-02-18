Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $51,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. 3,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.