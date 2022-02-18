Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65. Approximately 365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

